ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — The Twins' seven-game winning streak came to a swift end Friday, when Tampa Bay put up four runs in the first inning ahead of a 6-1 victory at Tropicana Field.

The run had been the Twins' longest within a season since 2011.

Starter Dylan Bundy, who held a 3-0 record and 0.59 ERA heading into this game, allowed his first six batters on base. He gave up a leadoff double, an RBI double, a base hit, a three-run homer, a walk and another base hit before striking out his final two hitters.

Bundy managed to pitch six innings, giving up seven hits and six runs, with two walks and seven strikeouts and taking his first loss in four starts this season.

Meanwhile, Rays starter Corey Kluber effectively shut down the Twins' lineup and earned the victory. The two-time AL Cy Young Award winner held the Twins hitless until the fourth inning, when he hit Byron Buxton with a pitch before Carlos Correa singled to send Buxton home. In all, Kluber went six innings, giving up only that one hit and run, and struck out six.

Gary Sanchez made his return to the lineup, his first game since April 20 because of abdominal tightness. The catcher was a part of a two successful tag-outs at the plate but went hitless in his three trips to the plate.