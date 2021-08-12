Former Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman will have groin surgery after suffering an injury at Baltimore Ravens training camp, head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday.

"I don't know how many [weeks]," Harbaugh said at a press conference. "It's not going to be months, but it will be weeks and we'll see where we're at."

Bateman, the No. 27 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, never missed a contest during 31 collegiate games. He finished his Gophers career fifth in receiving touchdowns (19), and sixth in receptions (147) and receiving yards (2,395).

Bateman posted on his Instagram account:

"Thank you to everyone who reached out concerning my injury. This is tough with it being the first injury in my career, but I trust that God has a plan for me. The future is bright, and this is just a small bump in the road. My eyes are set on getting right back to help this team. Be back soon."

