RandBall: Chris Finch finally listened. Maybe the Vikings and Twins will follow suit?

Vikings: The offensive line is not a disaster, which it often has been in past years. When healthy, Minnesota has two of the best tackles in the league. But the interior of the line, which has not been given the same level of recent investment, is still a major problem. That needs to be rectified in the offseason. More urgently, as we saw when the Lions blitzed the heck out of the Vikings — often with seven defenders, a lot of them going straight up the middle — Kevin O’Connell needs a better game plan to help Sam Darnold with quick reads that can turn into explosive catch-and-run plays. Otherwise, the Rams are going to copy the Lions’ game plan and a great Vikings season is going to end in Los Angeles on Monday.