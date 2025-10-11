Ramstad: Here’s why Minnesota is in a precarious state

I’ve said it since this column started in 2023: Minnesota’s population is growing so slowly, we’ll have a hard time maintaining the prosperity we’ve been used to for decades.
Earlier this month, former Minneapolis TV journalist Rick Kupchella amplified that idea in a widely discussed hourlong documentary called “A Precarious State.”
As a piece of journalism, it connected developments that are typically presented as discrete from each other. However, “A Precarious State” is more properly evaluated as a political statement for the moment it is in and the people behind it.
Kupchella, a former anchor at KARE 11 and founder of the Bring Me the News website, now strides the line between journalism and advocacy as the owner of a public affairs consulting and production firm.
Funded by business interests, the production appeared in content and timing designed to influence next month’s elections, particularly for the city councils in Minneapolis and St. Paul that are stacked with people who stand against business and growth.
Aired on five TV stations around the state on Oct. 2, Kupchella’s documentary has subsequently gone viral in business and right-leaning circles. The documentary’s YouTube version has received more than 300,000 views and an online discussion drew hundreds of questions. He told me he’s got a handful of shorter, follow-up videos planned in coming weeks.
The documentary focused heavily on crime in Minneapolis. As a first step to solving the state’s economic challenge it prescribed the restoration of the Minneapolis Police Department, gutted by criticism and resignations after the police slaying of George Floyd five years ago.
In a key moment of the documentary, Kupchella says, “We’ve learned that before there can be any real economic recovery or growth at any meaningful measure, communities first have to feel safe.”