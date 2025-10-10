Ramstad: With countdown on to Minnesota’s new paid leave law, workers can already make plans

In less than three months, Minnesota begins its new state-run program to pay workers when they need time off for prolonged illness or to take care of a new baby. For many, the time to start preparing has arrived.
If you’re pregnant, there are steps you can take right now. Even if you have your baby before Jan. 1, you can time your leave from work to begin in January. In a family, a mom can take 12 weeks for bonding time and then a dad can, or vice versa.
And if you own or run a business, there are also things to be done now, such as deciding whether to offer benefits better than the state’s.
Officially called Minnesota Paid Leave, the program brings time-off benefits to all workers in the state for the first time.
It will be run the same way as unemployment insurance and by the same agency, the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). DEED Deputy Commissioner Evan Rowe has a countdown clock in his office ticking down to the Jan. 1 launch.
“If somebody is expecting to welcome your child into your home or you know you have a planned medical procedure coming up, they can go online and use the calculators to understand what the benefits would be,” Rowe said in a recent briefing for reporters.
“They could start talking to their employer today if they have a known leave coming,” he added. “Just like any leave, the more you plan ahead, the better it works for everybody.”
Premiums for the leave program will be paid by a payroll tax of just under 1% of a person’s salary, starting in April. Employers will have to decide whether to pay that tax entirely, or split it with employees.