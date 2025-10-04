Ramstad: Remembering Minnesota’s tech titans in their heyday

One of the most consequential departures in the history of Minnesota began with a two-page typed memo with the subject line, “Emotional Problems.”
Seymour Cray, the legendary designer of powerful computers at Control Data Corp., wrote the missive on Valentine’s Day 1972 to his boss, Bill Norris, the company’s founder and a legend of equal stature in the annals of American tech.
“Because of the recent developments in Control Data technical direction I believe it is important and urgent that I present as clearly as possible my emotional attitude toward the company and the implications it has on our continuing relationship,” Cray wrote.
The implication? Cray was itching to start his own firm.
This past week, about two dozen people who worked at Control Data met for their annual reunion lunch and paid special tribute to Cray, who would have turned 100 years old last Sunday. His company, Cray Research, built the world’s first supercomputer and, with its initial public offering in 1975, helped revive the stock market from its doldrums that decade.
“I had tremendous respect for the man and everything’s he done,” said Sam Slais, an engineer who troubleshot Cray’s designs.
Once, after Slais found one of Cray’s mistakes, a nervous manager told Slais he’d have to take it up with Cray directly. Before Slais finished describing the problem, Cray told him, “Say no more. You’re right.”
Dean Laurance was a mechanical engineer at Control Data when he was asked 60 years ago to organize a Christmas lunch for colleagues. He’s been organizing the annual reunions ever since and, of course, the attendees these days are in their 80s and 90s.