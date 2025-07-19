Ramstad: How Jeff McComas, engineer, investment DIYer and pickleball fiend, learned to live extraordinarily

A few weeks into his first job, Jeff McComas wound up working a lot of overtime, leading to a paycheck that was bigger than he knew what to do with.
He picked up a copy of Money magazine looking for investing tips. It was the early 1990s, he was 22, the internet was new and people were starting to share interests online. McComas soon began learning from electronic chats.
“I gravitated towards the philosophy of do it yourself, don’t pay an adviser, keep costs low, save what you can, figure out your risk,” McComas told me over a lunch this month.
He got swept up in a corner of Morningstar’s nascent website called “Vanguard Diehards,” where people discussed the keep-it-simple investing ideas of Vanguard Group founder John C. “Jack” Bogle.
One day, McComas invited Minnesotans in the online discussion for a real-life meeting at a bar on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue. Eight people showed up.
Eventually, their informal meetings grew to become the Twin Cities chapter of Bogleheads, a nationwide movement of people who invest patiently using 10 principles put forth by Bogle. They include living below your means, investing in both good times and bad, and using index funds to save costs.
Today, quarterly meetings of Bogleheads attract hundreds of people around the Twin Cities. The national convention for Bogleheads drew thousands of fans and investors to Minneapolis last fall.
“I hear all the buzz going on,” McComas said, describing Boglehead meetings. “People talking and sharing asset allocations and, ‘Oh, here’s a good tip,’ and ‘What’s that website?’ I just love, love, love that. I get so enthused knowing people are giving disinterested advice, that they’re just sharing and not making a profit out of what they say, and therefore you trust them.”