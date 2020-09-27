A 38-year-old man who died last Sunday in the Ramsey County jail likely died of natural causes, authorities said Friday.

Autopsy results are still pending, but the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said Jerry Crossley died of “apparent natural causes.”

Crossley was found alone and nonresponsive in his cell at the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center during a regularly scheduled wellness check, according to a news release. Nurses and correctional officers tried lifesaving measures, but paramedics pronounced Crossley dead.

Crossley was booked into the jail Sept. 19 after officers arrested him at about 6 a.m. that morning near St. Albans Street and Portland Avenue in St. Paul, records show.

A neighbor had reported banging and drilling noises coming from a vehicle outside and, when officers arrived, they found Crossley inside. The dashboard and steering wheel had been damaged, and there were tools used to do the damage in the vehicle, said police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster. “Crossley was taken into custody without any force being used.”

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating his death. “There is no indication of any force being used by law enforcement or correctional staff,” the office said in a news release.