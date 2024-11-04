Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, dies at 91

''And the look he gave me then, it just prompted me to say, because I'd been impressed by all the things I saw in him during the rehearsal process, ‘I would love to take a shot at producing your album,''' Jones recalled. ''And he went back and told the people at Epic Records, and they said, `No way — Quincy's too jazzy.' Michael was persistent, and he and his managers went back and said, `Quincy's producing the album.' And we proceeded to make ‘Off the Wall.' Ironically, that was one of the biggest Black-selling albums at the time, and that album saved all the jobs of the people saying I was the wrong guy. That's the way it works.''