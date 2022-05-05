Eagan-based Prime Therapeutics is paying $1.35 billion to acquire Magellan Rx Management, a pharmacy organization that manages specialty drugs for patients with complex health conditions that works with many state Medicaid programs.

It is the first ever acquisition by Prime Therapeutics, which is a pharmaceutical benefits manager owned by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and 18 other health insurers that use the Blue brand.

Magellan Rx Management is a division of Magellan Health. In January, Magellan Health was acquired by St. Louis-based health insurer Centene Corp. in a $2.2 billion deal.

"As pharmacy costs balloon, bold action is necessary," Ken Paulus, the chief executive and president of Prime Therapeutics, said in a statement. "By bringing together the capabilities and talents of Prime and Magellan Rx, we are positioned to deliver breakthrough value to the clients and members we serve."

Centene said in a news release that the deal, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close during the fourth quarter.

Among other things, Magellan Rx is hired by Medicaid programs in 28 states plus Washington D.C., according to a news release from Prime Therapeutics. The business is expected to operate as a stand-alone unit.

Pharmaceutical benefit managers (PBMs) negotiate drug prices with manufacturers and contracts with pharmacies that are the foundation for the cost and structure of medication benefits within health insurance plans. Prime Therapeutics says it processed last year more than 400 million pharmacy claims.