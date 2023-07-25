Lynx gameday

7 p.m. Wednesday vs. Washington • Target Center • BSN/NBA TV

Washington update: The Mystics (12-10) defeated Phoenix 84-69 on Sunday at home despite being without three starters — Elena Delle Donne (left ankle sprain), Shakira Austin (left hip strain) and Ariel Atkins (left ankle sprain) — and reserve Kristi Tolliver (plantar fasciitis). All four are expected to miss this game. ... Natasha Cloud and Brittney Sykes each scored 23 points to lead the Mystics, who are 4-6 in their past 10 games. Cloud is fourth in the WNBA in assists (6.2 per game). ... The Mystics, who swept the three-game series with the Lynx last season, are 0-1 against the Lynx this season. ... Eric Thibault is in his first season as the Mystics head coach. He spent the previous 10 seasons as a Mystics assistant coach.

Lynx update: They close out a three-game home stand against the Mystics. The Lynx (10-13) are coming off a 98-81 loss to Las Vegas on Saturday at Target Center. The loss was the fourth in the past five games for the Lynx. ... Diamond Miller scored 17 points and Napheesa Collier scored 16 points to lead the Lynx. Collier is fourth in the WNBA in scoring (21.7 points per game). ... Kayla McBride scored 24 points to pace the Lynx in their 80-78 victory over the Mystics on June 3 in Washington. Tiffany Mitchell's basket with three seconds remaining broke the tie. ... Jessica Shepard (illness), who has missed 14 games because of an illness, is probable. Rachel Banham (thumb) is out.