Good afternoon from a hot and sunny Huntington Bank Stadium, where at 8 p.m. (BTN, 100.3-FM), the Gophers will open the 2022 football season against New Mexico State. It's great to have college football back, and it'll be interesting to see how the season plays out for a Gophers team brimming with potential.

The Gophers are facing what under normal circumstances would be a nondescript opponent in the New Mexico State, but with Jerry Kill coaching the Aggies, the matchup has some spice. Kill, the former Gophers coach, hasn't hid his anger over how his Tracy Claeys, his longtime friend and defensive coordinator, was fired as Minnesota's coach following the 2016 season, even vowing to never set foot in the stadium again. Kill also has blasted Gophers coach P.J. Fleck, his former assistant at Northern Illinois, for comments about needing to change the culture of the Gophers program when he took the job in 2017. Kill said he wasn't sure if he'd shake Fleck's hand tonight. Fleck has stayed above the fray, saying he's never not shaken the hand of an opposing head coach.

But that's the sideshow. As for the game, the Gophers enter as 36½-point favorites over the Aggies, who went 2-10 last year and lost 23-12 in their opener against Nevada on Saturday. Minnesota's superiority in athletes and experience should lead to a comfortable victory, but games are played for a reason.

Here's what I'm looking forward to seeing tonight:

On offense:

* How will the combo of QB Tanner Morgan and offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca click? Morgan, a sixth-year senior, begins his fifth season as starter and will try to rebound from a couple of up-and-down seasons after Ciarrocca left for Penn State.

* How will Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts look? Both running backs suffered season-ending injuries last year, and their recoveries will be put to test against an opponent for the first time. They've looked sharp during training camp, and now their durability will be gauged. With Ibrahim coming off a torn Achilles' tendon, expect the coaching staff to distribute the carries among the two and Bryce Williams.

* Who will emerge at wide receiver opposite Chris Autman-Bell? "Crab'' is back to full health after entering last season with a nagging ankle injury. Texas A&M transfer Dylan Wright showed flashes of brilliance last year, especially in the opener against Ohio State when he had a spectacular TD catch among his five receptions. Mike Brown-Stephens came on strong last year and looks to be a solid option in the slot. Daniel Jackson, whose 25 catches ranked second on the team last season, missed training camp because of a foot injury.

* Ciarrocca didn't use tight ends as pass-catchers often in his first stint with the Gopher, but his work at Penn State shows that he'll call their number if he has a standout at the position. In 2020, Nittany Lions TE Pat Freiermuth, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, caught 23 passes for 310 yards in four games. That bodes well for Gophers TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, whose 6-7, 270-pound frame is an inviting target.

* Center and All-America candidate John Michael Schmitz leads and offensive line that must replace four starters from last year's veteran unit. Keys will be the continued development of Aireontae Ersery at left tackle and how quickly either Martes Lewis or Quinn Carroll emerges as the starter at right tackle. Also, of note: The blocking tight end role manned so well by Ko Kieft now goes to Nick Kallerup, a 6-5, 270-pounder who has huge shoes to fill.

On defense:

* The line suffered huge graduation losses in ends Boye Mafe and Esezi Otomewo and tackles Micah Dew-Treadway and Nyles Pinckney. Thomas Rush brings experience and productivity to the rush end spot, and Trill Carter will be an anchor inside. Tackle Kyler Baugh, a Houston Baptist transfer, had a strong training camp. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi likes this group's depth and might use a rotation of 10 or 11 players.

* Mariano Sori-Marin is coming off a strong 2021 season, and he'll be the leader of this group. Braelen Oliver has looked much better in his return from a devastating knee injury suffered in the spring of 2020, and he and Cody Lindenberg are options to start alongside Sori-Marin.

* The Gophers secondary should be a strength. Terell Smith might have had the best training camp of any defensive player, and fellow cornerback Justin Walley is a budding star. Veterans Tyler Nubin and Jordan Howden form a solid safety duo. Transfers Beanie Bishop and Ryan Stapp give the Gophers options in the secondary.

Check back for updates as kickoff approaches.