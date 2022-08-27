Whether it's their athletic ability, football background, glitz of their position or importance to the team — or a combination of each — some players just have that "it'' factor. They're not necessarily the starting quarterback or star running back, rather those on the periphery that have fans thinking, "Hey, this guy could be pretty important this year. I better pay attention to him.''

For the 2022 Gophers, several players fall into this subjective category, and four in particular — two on offense, two on defense — stand out as pivotal factors to how successful the team will be in coach P.J. Fleck's sixth year at Minnesota.

One has the potential to unlock the team's passing attack, a game-breaking receiver like the Gophers had recently in Rashod Bateman. One is an NFL prospect who will start at left tackle, protecting quarterback Tanner Morgan's blind side.

One delivered solid play in his first season as a starter at defensive tackle, delivering size, power and determination needed to anchor his position. And one is a linebacker quickly making up for lost time after a devastating injury cost him the 2020 season.

When the Gophers kick off the season on Thursday night against New Mexico State at Huntington Bank Stadium, keep an eye on this quartet:

Dylan Wright, wide receiver

Wright transferred to Minnesota from Texas A&M in 2021, so right away he caught peoples' attention. The wide receiver from West Mesquite High School in Dallas was an Under Armor All-America selection and was ranked the 12th-best receiver nationally in his recruiting class by 247Sports. And when he made an impactful debut for the Gophers, the thoughts of a Wright-Chris Autman-Bell pairing as a successor to the Bateman-Tyler Johnson duo came to mind.

Wright, 6-3 and a lean 210 pounds, caught a team-high five passes for 57 yards and a touchdown in the 2021 opener against Ohio State, drawing WR1 duties with Autman-Bell out because of a high ankle sprain. His 13-yard TD grab while being blanketed by Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos showed off Wright's skill set.

He followed it up with three catches for 73 yards and a score against Miami (Ohio) and one grab for 39 yards at Colorado.

Then, Wright went through some sad times. Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe, his close friend and high school teammate, was shot to death on Sept. 26 in Salt Lake City. Lowe's death came less than a year after another West Mesquite teammate, Utah running back Ty Jordan, died after accidentally shooting himself in the abdomen.

"Dylan went through a tragedy in the middle of the season,'' Fleck said. "We're talking about a massive tragedy.''

Wright missed the Oct. 2 game at Purdue to attend Lowe's memorial service. When he returned following the bye week, he had only three catches over the next three games. He closed the season with two catches for 58 yards against West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl and finished with 18 receptions for 365 yards and two TDs. His 20.3 yards-per-catch led the team and showcased the impact he can have if he develops consistency.

Wright, who has three years of eligibility remaining, has looked sharp during training camp, making the spectacular and routine catches. Fleck has raved about how he's embraced working on the details that add up to much more. Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca sees it paying off, too.

"He's not making the mental mistakes that he did in spring ball anymore,'' Ciarrocca said. "And each day, he is starting to blossom.''

Aireontae Ersery, offensive tackle

Four of the Gophers five offensive line starters from 2021 are off to the NFL or, in Conner Olson's case, medical school, so the team will be breaking in a new line beginning Thursday. Left tackle often is the most difficult and most important position to fill, but Fleck feels comfortable with third-year sophomore Aireontae Ersery.

"He might be the best one I've ever coached,'' Fleck said of Ersery's potential compared with other offensive linemen. "He has the ability to do that. Am I saying he is? No, he's not there yet. But he has the ability to become that, and he knows that.''

Fleck's enthusiasm for the 6-6, 325-pounder from Kansas City, Mo., has roots in Minnesota's 2020 game at Nebraska. Forced to cobble together a makeshift line because of COVID-19 absences, the Gophers started Ersery, then a true freshman, at right tackle. He acquitted himself well, not allowing a sack and helping his team rush for 206 yards in a 24-17 win over the Cornhuskers.

While Ersery played in only one game last season, he's been impressive during spring practice and training camp, showing a mix of power, agility and quick footwork.

Trill Carter, defensive tackle

Gone from the Gophers interior defensive line rotation of 2021 are Micah Dew-Treadway, a seventh-year senior last year, and Nyles Pinckney, a sixth-year senior. That leaves fourth-year sophomore Trill Carter returning as the most experienced player in his group and one who's poised to build off a strong finish.

The 6-2, 300-pound Carter played in 12 of 13 games last year, collecting 20 tackles for a defense that ranked third nationally in fewest yards allowed. Only Pinckney had more tackles (28) among the interior linemen, while Carter's five tackles for loss were the most among his group. He also was the Gophers highest-rated interior lineman by Pro Football Focus.

He'll be called on to do more this year, and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi believes Carter is up to the challenge.

"He stepped into more of a leadership role,'' Rossi said. "Now he's got to step up in that tackle position. He plays really physical. I've seen him start to add a little bit of pass rush to his game. He's tough to block, and that's a good thing for us.''

John Michael Schmitz can attest to that. The Gophers center, a second-team preseason All-America selection, has engaged in spirited battles with Carter over the years, and their matchups have been a highlight of training camp.

"You got a great 'D' line with Trill leading that group,'' Schmitz said. "Just going back and forth against them is good competition, and that's when you know we've got a really good team.''

Braelen Oliver, linebacker

Braelen Oliver was poised to have a breakout season in 2020. As a redshirt freshman the season before, the hard-hitting, speedy linebacker from Douglasville, Ga., impressed by playing all 13 games and collecting 22 tackles and three sacks.

Then came a devastating knee injury on the last day of spring practice in 2020. Oliver tore the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his right knee, tore the hamstring, dislocated his knee and suffered nerve damage. He has "foot drop'' from the injury and still wears a brace while walking.

"With all that, I wasn't all smiles at first,'' said Oliver, who missed the 2020 season to rehab. "The team, the staff and my coaches all rallied behind me and made me feel positive.''

Oliver started seven games last season, making 24 tackles, but he didn't have the explosive burst that he had pre-injury. Judging by training camp, that appears to be coming back. His return to form would be a boost for a linebacking group that's replacing leading tackler Jack Gibbens, now with the Tennessee Titans.

"The reality is when that thing happened, you're getting information from medical people that it wasn't necessarily a slam dunk [that he'd return],'' Rossi said. "… What I've seen from him this training camp, he's full speed. I haven't noticed him losing a step.''

Oliver embraced the sacrifice brought on by the injury and challenged himself to contribute to the team any way he could.

"It really was a dark time,'' he said. "I wasn't there to help them physically, but I was there spiritually, mentally. That pushed me when I came back, knowing I gotta give them everything I've got.''