“Never regret a day in your life. Good days give happiness, bad days give experiences, worst days give lessons, and best days give memories,” said American theoretic physicist Richard Feynman.
Weather
Predictions are far from perfect, but forecasts are improving over time
As a meteorologist, you’re only as good as your last forecast.
And like everyone else on the planet, meteorologists have good days and bad days. Weather forecasts are slowly improving, especially accuracy for day 3-7, hurricane tracks and ENSO cycles in the Pacific (El Niño and La Niña), which can flavor weather thousands of miles downwind.
You’re only as good as your last forecast. We are graded daily. And, yes, we know when we’re wrong, but we do appreciate daily reminders!
I’m sure enjoying late September. I should have set my alarm clock. Saturday will be breezy (25 mph gusts) with scrappy p.m. clouds, but Sunday should be sunnier with a blue sky, less wind and highs in the upper 70s. I see mostly 80s next week with a few midweek thunderstorms. But five dry days in a row sounds like a bad vacation right about now.
Canadian air will keep most of the smoke to our south, too. Woohoo!