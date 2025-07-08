Douglas: Sunshine and 80s Wednesday

Dad grew up in Germany, survived Hitler and the Nazis, narrowly avoided being executed by invading Russians in 1945, and was one of 250 German students invited to visit the U.S. in 1950 to see how democracy really works. A college roommate at Wabash had a father with a printing company in Lancaster, Pa. Years later, sight unseen, this CEO offered my father a position at his plant, which allowed Volker to legally immigrate to the U.S. And now he’s a Minnesotan. I am simultaneously blessed and stressed having him so close to his great-grandchildren.