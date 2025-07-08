Douglas: Sunshine and 80s Wednesday

Sometimes life is even more unpredictable than the weather. I’m going to be flying back to MSP with my 95-year-old father. My dad and younger sister are moving to Minnesota. I didn’t have THAT on my 2025 bingo card.
Dad grew up in Germany, survived Hitler and the Nazis, narrowly avoided being executed by invading Russians in 1945, and was one of 250 German students invited to visit the U.S. in 1950 to see how democracy really works. A college roommate at Wabash had a father with a printing company in Lancaster, Pa. Years later, sight unseen, this CEO offered my father a position at his plant, which allowed Volker to legally immigrate to the U.S. And now he’s a Minnesotan. I am simultaneously blessed and stressed having him so close to his great-grandchildren.
Our weather will be a mixed blessing with 80s and sunshine on Wednesday. Friday looks like the wettest day in sight with clearing just in time for the weekend. It doesn’t look nearly as hot for mid-July.
What clinched the deal to move to Minnesota? Heated. Underground. Parking.