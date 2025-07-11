Weather

Douglas: A fresh breeze and highs near 80

Upper 80s return Sunday with no blobs on Doppler radar.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 11, 2025 at 10:34PM

“What fresh hell awaits?“ That’s usually the second thing somersaulting through my brain after thanking God for one more day to get it right. Those Progressive insurance ads are true: I’m becoming my father. I can’t help myself. Talking about grilling techniques and favorite apps. Complaining about traffic. Griping about the weather.

Buy your way to happiness? I’ve discovered, like so many others, that only faith, family and friends make you happy. Everything else is noise.

No errant thunderstorms booming out there Saturday, just a fresh breeze and highs near 80 F behind Friday’s sloppy front. Upper 80s return Sunday with no blobs on Doppler radar. Highs may top 90 F Monday and Tuesday with Orlando-like humidity. Wait, I like to whine about the heat too.

More thunderstorms grumble through town late Tuesday and Wednesday. A little free AC arrives with 70s for highs the latter half of next week. An Air Quality Alert is posted this weekend. Try not to breathe.

Paul Douglas

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

