Douglas: A few storms Thursday, better chance of storms Friday

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas:
Welcome into what can be known as the hottest stretch of the year in the Twin Cities. Nine of the top 10 warmest highs of the year have occurred between now and the end of July, including the hottest Twin Cities day on record: 108F back on July 14, 1936.
Meanwhile, we have already observed a warm summer across the metro. From June 1 to July 8, we saw the 22nd-warmest start to summer on record. And we’ve seen the 13th-warmest start to July on record through Tuesday as well.
Summer weather continues this week. While we likely won’t top 90F, a stretch of 80s is expected through next Tuesday before a slight cool-down into the 70s for a couple of days mid/late next week. Some roaming storms are possible Thursday but a higher statewide chance of showers and thunderstorms moves in for Friday and Friday night. Widespread totals of at least a half an inch are expected, with southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin more likely to see an inch or more. Most of the weekend should be dry, with more rain chances returning next week.