Douglas: A few storms Thursday, better chance of storms Friday

Summer weather continues this week. While we likely won’t top 90F, a stretch of 80s is expected through next Tuesday before a slight cool-down into the 70s for a couple of days mid/late next week. Some roaming storms are possible Thursday but a higher statewide chance of showers and thunderstorms moves in for Friday and Friday night. Widespread totals of at least a half an inch are expected, with southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin more likely to see an inch or more. Most of the weekend should be dry, with more rain chances returning next week.