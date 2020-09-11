For a half’s worth of basketball it didn’t matter that the Las Vegas Aces were getting almost any shot they wanted.

In the second half it did.

Close at the half, one-sided after, the Lynx dropped their third straight game – and fell into a two-way tie with Phoenix for fourth place in the WNBA – in a 104-89 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

It was the second time in three games the Lynx have allowed 100 points.

Not known for hitting three-pointers, the Aces hit the most since the franchise moved to Las Vegas. The highest-scoring offense in the league poured it on, shooting 49.3 percent, beating the Lynx on the boards, scoring 46 points in the paint.

Within two points at the half, the Lynx were out-scored 48-35 in the second half amid a flurry of turnovers and missed shots.

Angel McCoughtry, celebrating her 34th birthday, scored 22 points. Kayla McBride hit five three pointers and scored 21. A’Ja Wilson had 20.. Also in double figures for the second-place Aces (16-4): Jackie Young (15) and former Lynx player Danielle Robinson (12), who hit consecutive three-pointers as the Aces pulled away in the third quarter.

Crystal Dangerfield scored 24 for the Lynx, but committed six turnovers, many of them costly. Napheesa Collier had 17 points and 11 rebounds but did not score in the second half.

The loss dropped the Lynx (13-8) into a tie for fourth – the last spot that gets a first-round playoff bye -- with Phoenix with a game left in the regular season.

A first-round bye could be critical. Center Sylvia Fowles is recovering from her calf injury. She has begun doing some contact work on the court. Reeve indicated pre-game that a first-round bye would greatly improve Fowles’ chances of being back for the start of the team’s playoff run. If they have to play Tuesday? Reeve said Fowles might be questionable.

Phoenix ends their season Friday against first-place Seattle, the Lynx Saturday with Indiana. If the two teams finish tied, with their having split two regular season games, the next tie-breaker is record vs. teams with records of .500 or better. Currently the Lynx are 4-6, Phoenix 4-5. The third tie-breaker is point differential in head-to-head matchups, which the Lynx would win.

Thursday it was the third quarter that did the Lynx in.

Down just two points at halftime, and within a point when Damiris Dantas hit a three-pointer early in the third quarter, the rest of the quarter belonged to the Aces. Who out-scored the Lynx 23-12 the rest of the quarter.

The problem was the Aces kept scoring the way they had in the first half, the Lynx started turning the ball over. Crystal Dangerfield had three of Minnesota’s six third-quarter turnovers that the Aces turned into nine points.

The Lynx led 15-12 early in the first quarter when the Aces, for a stretch, took over.

Las Vegas went on a 10-0 run that included a fast-break three-point play by McCoughtry. Mid-way through the quarter the Aces led by seven and it appeared the Lynx’s recent first-quarter problems were continuing.

But, coming out of a time out, they were a different team.

Minnesota ended the quarter on a 14-3 run, with Collier scoring four and Dangerfield two. The Lynx started getting stops, and started scoring. Dangerfield’s hesitation move led to a score and a three-point play with 3 seconds left in the quarter that put the Lynx up 29-25 despite 11 first-quarter points by McCoughtry.

It was still a two-point game at the half after another strong finish to the quarter for the Lynx.

