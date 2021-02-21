Police fatally shot a theft- and carjacking-suspect who led officers on a high-speed chase from Blaine to Isanti County on Sunday afternoon.

A second suspect who was not injured was arrested, according to Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany.

A police officer was hospitalized with minor injuries. Anoka police said a K-9 named Bravo was shot and in surgery Sunday evening. Bravo and his handler had been asked to help during the chase.

Police said they responded to a call involving a possible theft at the Kohl's department store in Blaine just before 1 p.m. The two suspects abandoned a stolen vehicle, fled on foot and then carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint nearby, leading police on a 40-mile high-speed chase through Anoka and Isanti counties, Podany said.

After the car became disabled on Hwy. 65 outside Braham, the suspects fled on foot again, exchanging gun fire with police. A gun was recovered at the scene.

No further details were immediately available. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating.

Hwy. 65 was closed in both directions between Hwy. 107 and Andree Drive NE. during the incident.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) advised motorists to stay out of the closed area, noting on its website to "look out for a serious crash."

