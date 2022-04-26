Polaris Industries' profits were down 48% in the first quarter as the company struggled to keep up with consumer demand and inflation.

The Medina-based company made $70 million, or $1.14 a share, in the quarter ended March 31. Sales were nearly flat at $1.96 billion. Neither met analysts' expectations.

The company was performing against strong comparables but also decreased its profit margin by more than 4% as supply chain disruptions and overall demand drove up the cost of its supplies.

Despite the challenging quarter, Polaris expects full-year sales to increase 12% to 15% and annual earnings per share to increase 11% to 14%.

As the pandemic increased interest in outdoor interests, the company continues to see high levels of pre-sold orders and low cancellation rates. Dealer inventory levels are low, and the company does not need to spend as much on promotional deals.

"While much of our focus centers on navigating the highly volatile and challenging supply chain environment, demand for our industry-leading products and services remains healthy," said Mike Speetzen, Polaris' chief executive, in the company's earnings release.

In addition, Speetzen said Polaris is making "strategic investments in both innovation and operations."

In March, the company broke ground on a $22 million, 28,000-square-foot robotic liquid paint facility as it continues to expand facilities in Roseau. It also announced a 165,000 square-foot expansion of its parts and accessories distribution center near Dayton, Ohio.

Wide supply chain disruptions affecting vehicle companies across the U.S. continued to drag Polaris results. The company dealt with reduced shipments and increased costs. While able to pass on some of the increases to customers, it still affected the profit margins.

Off-road vehicle sales were down more than 20%. Aftermarket accessories sales were down 5%, driven by challenges with Transamerica Auto Parts business.

Snowmobile sales were down 15%, equal to the industry as a whole.

But North American sales for Indian Motorcycles were down about 30% when the motorcycle industry as a whole saw sales only dip about 10%.