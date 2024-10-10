It everything works out, there will be a new owner or owners in a year or so who will look at the market size and revenue potential and determine whether they can fund the team more than the Pohlads were willing to. Keep in mind that the Los Angeles Angels were for sale for five months before Arte Moreno decided in 2023 to keep the team. The Washington Nationals were for sale for two years before they were pulled off the market earlier this year. There’s no guarantee the Twins will be snapped up right away.