Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the Vikings' 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers from U.S. Bank Stadium, where some familiar issues cropped up in the season opener. What to make of the injured offensive line? What about Justin Jefferson's day and lack of a new contract? They also discuss quarterback Kirk Cousins' interception at the goal line and look around the NFC North in Week 1.

