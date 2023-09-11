Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the Vikings' 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers from U.S. Bank Stadium, where some familiar issues cropped up in the season opener. What to make of the injured offensive line? What about Justin Jefferson's day and lack of a new contract? They also discuss quarterback Kirk Cousins' interception at the goal line and look around the NFC North in Week 1.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Jalen Hurts, Eagles build early lead, hang on to beat Patriots 25-20 as Tom Brady is honored
Jalen Hurts walked off the field following the Eagles' season-opening victory unsure of what the offense he leads can achieve this season.
Sports
Rubiales resigns as Spain's soccer president 3 weeks after kissing player at Women's World Cup final
Luis Rubiales, the suspended head of the Spanish soccer federation, finally folded under immense pressure Sunday and resigned three weeks after his kiss of a player on the lips overshadowed Spain's first-ever Women's World Cup title.
Sports
Garoppolo and Meyers spoil Payton's Denver debut in Raiders' 7th straight win over Broncos
Change the coaches and switch the quarterbacks, the Raiders still own the Broncos.
Sports
Kyle Tucker 12th with 2 triples in an inning, driving in runs with each as Astros rout Padres 12-2
Kyle Tucker became just the 12th player to triple twice in an inning, driving in runs with each in an eight-run sixth as the AL West-leading Houston Astros routed the San Diego Padres 12-2 on Sunday.
Vikings
'Self-inflicted mistakes' sink Vikings in season-opening loss
The Vikings committed three turnovers and some untimely penalties to fall to Buccaneers 20-17 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.