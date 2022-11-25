The offense scored on five straight drives. Special teams tipped the scales. The defense got stops at the end. So goes another narrow Vikings win, this time a 33-26 victory over the Patriots on Thanksgiving night. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap what they saw and heard at U.S. Bank Stadium.

