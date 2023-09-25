Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins return from the Vikings locker room to discuss Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Chargers. How did they drop that game? What's the outlook from 0-3? What flaws are fixable? What should the expectations be for the rest of the season?
