Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the importance of the Vikings' Christmas Eve game against the Giants (8-5-1) in the NFC playoff standings and which teams they could face in the first round. They also open up the mailbag and answer your questions about the offseason, the defensive adjustments and the NFL acknowledging mistakes in officiating.

