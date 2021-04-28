The 2021 NFL Draft is unlike any other after only some college football was played, and only some offseason events were held. How did teams adjust? What info may they be missing? What changes could be here to stay? Andrew Krammer is joined by The Scouting Academy's Dan Hatman and NFL Next Gen Stats analyst Mike Band to discuss.
If the podcast player does not display on your device,tap here.
