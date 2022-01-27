Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf said he wouldn't box himself into a candidate for GM or head coach, and the team has since made one of the NFL's most unconventional front office hires in former Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss Adofo-Mensah's path to Minnesota and what that means for the head coach search.
Loons
Loons buy out Chacon not even two years into his stay
Uruguayan teenager Thomas Chacon drew a welcome when he signed in 2019, but he was waived after playing six games.
Sports
Rahm is best on South Course; Horschel leads at Torrey Pines
Top-ranked Jon Rahm closed with an eagle on the tougher South Course at Torrey Pines for a 6-under 66 on Wednesday, trailing leader Billy Horschel by three strokes after the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Vikings
With GM on board, what's next for the Vikings' coaching search?
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah comes from the Browns, who have one of the largest analytics departments in the NFL. The mathematical approach isn't every coach's style.
Wolves
Wolves preview box for Thursday
Timberwolves at Golden State
Gophers
In Willis, Gophers coach Johnson finds a point guard in his own image
Payton Willis, who had a career-high 32 points Saturday vs. Rutgers, shares similarities with coach Ben Johnson in demeanor and communication skills.