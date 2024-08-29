Podcast: Getting you ready for Minnesota high school football, Gophers vs. North Carolina

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who lost again and are 1-5 on this homestand. Manager Rocco Baldelli attributed their recent slide to one of many streaks they’ve had this season. The Twins and their fans better hope he’s right because any help for a sagging roster has been slow to come, if at all. The Lynx are going in the other direction, though, surging into second place in the WNBA and looking every bit like a title contender.