Podcast: Getting you ready for Minnesota high school football, Gophers vs. North Carolina

On Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand welcomed in Jim Paulsen and Randy Johnson from the Minnesota Star Tribune to get listeners ready for some football. Paulsen talked about the best players and teams in the state, while Johnson set up Gophers vs. North Carolina.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 29, 2024 at 2:24PM
Goldy Gopher takes the field before the start of a football game. Minnesota starts its season Thursday night vs. North Carolina (Aaron Lavinsky)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who lost again and are 1-5 on this homestand. Manager Rocco Baldelli attributed their recent slide to one of many streaks they’ve had this season. The Twins and their fans better hope he’s right because any help for a sagging roster has been slow to come, if at all. The Lynx are going in the other direction, though, surging into second place in the WNBA and looking every bit like a title contender.

9:00: Rand welcomes in the Star Tribune’s Jim Paulsen for part of Thursday’s football feast. Paulsen gives insights into his Dream Team of the top high school football players in the entire state of Minnesota and sets the stage for Thursday’s first big slate of games.

22:00: Randy Johnson provides the second helping of football, getting listeners ready for Thursday’s Gophers football opener against North Carolina.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

