The Vikings released linebacker Eric Kendricks on Monday morning, marking the first of what could be a few moves with high-priced veterans. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss Kendricks' eight Vikings seasons, receiver Adam Thielen's contention, a wait-and-see approach with quarterback Kirk Cousins, and more.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
AP sources: Derek Carr agrees to 4-year contract with Saints
Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has agreed to a four-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, two people familiar with the agreement said Monday.
Sports
NFL reinstates Jaguars WR Ridley after gambling suspension
The NFL reinstated suspended receiver Calvin Ridley on Monday, clearing the way for him to join his new team in Jacksonville.
Vikings
Cap-strapped: Kendricks, Thielen and the Vikings decisions ahead
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss Kendricks' eight Vikings seasons, receiver Adam Thielen's contention, a wait-and-see approach with quarterback Kirk Cousins, and more.
Sports
Ex-Raider Ruggs' felony DUI case stalled by fight over judge
A Nevada judge will again be asked to decide which justice of the peace should handle a preliminary hearing in the case against former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who is accused of killing a woman in drunken car crash in 2021.
High Schools
Star Tribune's All-Metro hockey: Our first team and best of the rest
The first-teamers are five seniors and a junior, and all of them are lined up to play in NCAA Division I. We also have the 16 players who were selected to the second and third teams.