The Vikings released linebacker Eric Kendricks on Monday morning, marking the first of what could be a few moves with high-priced veterans. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss Kendricks' eight Vikings seasons, receiver Adam Thielen's contention, a wait-and-see approach with quarterback Kirk Cousins, and more.

