Does the Vikings' first pick have to address the offensive line? Or will an enticing defensive end help double down on defense? What about trading back? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss that and more Vikings storylines ahead of this week's NFL Draft.
If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
The podcast archive is here.
Access Vikings
Podcast: Does the Vikings' first pick in the NFL Draft have to be offensive line?
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss that and more Vikings storylines ahead of this week's NFL Draft.
