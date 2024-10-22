Introduction: Host Michael Rand has one wish for Minnesota basketball fans: That they are able to enjoy a grievance-free Timberwolves season. If you are bitterly clinging to a call that didn’t go the Wolves’ way at the end of Game 2 against Dallas last year while simultaneously feeling grieved about the foul called against the Lynx on Sunday, some perspective might be helpful.
Podcast: Can the Wolves do it again? + Can the Vikings regroup?
Host Michael Rand has one wish for Minnesota basketball fans: That they are able to enjoy a grievance-free Timberwolves season. Plus Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a review of the film after the Vikings’ first loss of the season.
8:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a review of the film after the Vikings’ first loss of the season. Minnesota made a lot of big plays but not enough little ones. Sam Darnold missed some throws and the defense was burned for touchdowns on four straight Detroit possessions.
30:00: Vikings poetry always soothes the soul.
44:00: The Wild are rolling, but the schedule gets tougher.
