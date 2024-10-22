Sports

Podcast: Can the Wolves do it again? + Can the Vikings regroup?

Host Michael Rand has one wish for Minnesota basketball fans: That they are able to enjoy a grievance-free Timberwolves season. Plus Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a review of the film after the Vikings’ first loss of the season.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 22, 2024 at 2:07PM
Anthony Edwards (5) of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates at the end of the game of Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand has one wish for Minnesota basketball fans: That they are able to enjoy a grievance-free Timberwolves season. If you are bitterly clinging to a call that didn’t go the Wolves’ way at the end of Game 2 against Dallas last year while simultaneously feeling grieved about the foul called against the Lynx on Sunday, some perspective might be helpful.

8:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a review of the film after the Vikings’ first loss of the season. Minnesota made a lot of big plays but not enough little ones. Sam Darnold missed some throws and the defense was burned for touchdowns on four straight Detroit possessions.

30:00: Vikings poetry always soothes the soul.

44:00: The Wild are rolling, but the schedule gets tougher.

