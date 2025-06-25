Pirates remove Cruz after he doesn't run out double-play grounder. He says he lost track of the outs

MILWAUKEE — Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz said he lost track of the outs when he didn't run out a double-play grounder, a move that led to his removal from the Pirates' 9-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.
The Pirates trailed 7-3 and had a runner on first with one out in the seventh when Cruz grounded into a 6-4-3 double play. Cruz slowed down after the Brewers got the force play at second, and he said afterward he believed that was the third out of the inning.
Pirates manager Don Kelly removed Cruz in favor of a defensive replacement in the eighth inning and said it was due to Cruz's ''energy and effort going down the line.'' Cruz said after the game he understood Kelly's decision.
''DK had all the rights to do what he did, and I'll back him up on that,'' Cruz said through an interpreter. ''It was my fault because I thought there were two outs in that situation. That's why I let off running to first base.''
Kelly said he explained to Cruz the reason for the benching.
''We talked,'' Kelly said. ''He knows the expectation. Right there, I feel we fell a little short.''
When he was asked whether Cruz would be back in the starting lineup Wednesday, Kelly was noncommittal.
''We're going to sit down and talk, and we'll figure that out,'' Kelly said.