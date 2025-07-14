England on the brink of victory at Lord's, needs 2 more wickets to defeat India

LONDON — England was on the brink of winning the Lord's test against India on the fifth and final day Monday, needing only two more wickets to take a 2-1 lead in their series.
England took four wickets in the morning session to reduce India to 112-8, still 81 runs from the target of 193.
England looked like it was going to roll up India in the first hour when it dismissed Rishabh Pant, Lokesh Rahul and Washington Sundar in the first 40 minutes.
India was 82-7 but, critically, the Dukes ball was rapidly losing its hardness and turning into a marshmallow.
No. 7 batter Ravindra Jadeja was joined by No. 9 Nitish Kumar Reddy and together they chipped 30 runs off the target in 91 balls.
But on the stroke of lunch, Reddy edged Chris Woakes behind and was out for a hard-fought 13.
Jadeja was 17 not out and India's last and lonely hope.
Only specialist quicks Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were left.