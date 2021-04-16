One of the Gophers' top outside shooters from two seasons ago announced Friday that he's coming back to the team.

Payton Willis said via Twitter that he is transferring back to Minnesota after leaving the Gophers last year for the College of Charleston.

"Last Chapter" Willis tweeted with the words "Back for More" superimposed over his picture in a Gophers uniform.

The 6-4 Willis can play both point guard and shooting guard. He averaged 8.6 points per game for the Gophers two seasons ago and 13.4 for College of Charleston last season.

The Arkansas native spent two seasons at Vanderbilt before originally transferring to Minnesota. He had to sit out the 2018-19 season for the Gophers under the NCAA's old transfer rule and

Mashburn lands at New Mexico

Former Gophers guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., announced via Instagram that he is transferring to New Mexico, where he will rejoin former Minnesota coach Richard Pitino.

Mashburn entered the NCAA transfer portal after the Gophers fired Pitino last month. As a freshman, the 6-2 Mashburn averaged 8.2 points for Minnesota last season and flourished late in the year, averaging 13.6 points over the final nine games.

Pitino signed a five-year contract at New Mexico the morning after being fired by the Gophers. His connection with Mashburn stretches through both families, as Jamal Mashburn Sr., was a star at Kentucky coached by Pitino's father, Rick.

Pohto re-opens recruitment

Also, the Gophers have released incoming recruit Kenny Pohto from his national letter of intent, freeing him to sign with another school, a source confirmed. Pohto, a 6-11 center from Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas, signed with the Gophers in November before the coaching change from Pitino to Ben Johnson.