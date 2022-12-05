Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports.The Vikings are now an unbelievable 9-0 in one-score games, displaying not just a flare for drama but a knack again for winning in the critical moments of a game. Their latest high-wire act came Sunday with a 27-22 win over the Jets that required two late defensive stands.

The Wild and Gophers women's basketball teams also won in dramatic fashion, while the Timberwolves came unglued in a loss to the Thunder. For the Wolves, it's starting to look like real trouble is settling in.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports