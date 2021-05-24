Intro: Michael Rand examines the Wild's ongoing ability to score in the playoffs, a problem that goes back several periods, several games or an entire franchise history depending on how you want to look at it. But there is some hope: The Wild has rallied twice from 3-1 playoff deficits to win series.

5:00: Patrick Reusse joins for a breakdown of the weekend, including Phil Mickelson's stunning PGA Championship victory at age 50. Reusse might not like Mickelson, but he has to respect the accomplishment. Plus the Twins finally won an extra-inning game — and they did it while Rand was scouting their next pitching prospect over in St. Paul.

28:00: 2020 NFL Draft regrade somehow finds the gap between the Vikings and Packers is even larger. Will that year go down as a huge Green Bay blunder?

