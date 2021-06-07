Intro: Host Michael Rand takes a look at the latest reporting on Wild star Kirill Kaprizov and the possibility that he could play next season in Russia. A report says he has a one-year deal for more than $10 million on the table to play there next year, but it's likely just a negotiating ploy to get more favorable terms with the Wild on a long-term deal

5:00: Columnist Patrick Reusse joins the show to talk about MLB's desperation, as evidenced by a New York Post report that the league is considering a streaming partnership with Barstool Sports. Want to attract a younger audience? That's one way, though it would be at the detriment of a large share of existing fans who note Barstool's misogynistic principles. Reusse also weighs in on the Kaprizov situation.

25:00: Wolves Summer League highlights included more quips from an apparently healthy Anthony Edwards and some strong play from big man Nathan Knight.

29:00: Is the "all-important" NFL preseason game changing?

