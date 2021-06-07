Patrick Reusse joins Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend, which included a dramatic collapse at the U.S. Women's Open by golfer Lexi Thompson. It brings to mind two things: 1) Golf is the loneliest sport and most agonizing to watch when a player falls apart; 2) Minnesota fans are no strangers to watching such performances.

Also on the show: A discussion of the resurgent Lynx, who won their third consecutive game Sunday after an 0-4 start. And a look at the Twins, who start a series with the Yankees on Tuesday but who also could soon be in "sell" mode with some of their key players — including pitcher Jose Berrios.

