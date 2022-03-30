It's common for passengers to stand while riding inside transit buses, but on Monday afternoon one person was spotted standing on the roof of a city bus as it rolled along a freeway in north Minneapolis.

Motorists with their cellphone cameras caught the action of the passenger waving arms and stumbling atop the Maple Grove Transit bus and posted them to social media. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras also showed the passenger lying down on top of the articulated bus as it traveled on westbound Interstate 94 near the Dowling Avenue exit.

Metro Transit police and state troopers responded to a calls about a person on top of the bus about 4 p.m. and were able to stop the bus.

Initial investigation suggests the individual exit the bus using a roof hatch, said Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr.

"The operator alertly and carefully pulled the bus over onto the shoulder of the interstate and no injuries were reported," he said.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.