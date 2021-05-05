Another night, another blown Twins lead. They're now 11-17, which includes an 0-6 record in extra innings after a 6-3 loss in 10 innings to Texas. Michael Rand runs down the chain of events that led to this loss and takes a bunch of your angry Twitter questions as well.

In far more upbeat news, Wild forward Nick Bjugstad and Star Tribune beat writer Sarah McLellan join the show to talk about a Wild team that comes back from deficits instead of blows leads — and is gearing up for what it hopes is a playoff run. Bjugstad also sings the praises of rookie Kirill Kaprizov and talks about what makes him so special.

