Packers keep winning even as turnovers hamper their offense

McManus capped his Packers debut by making a kick with the game on the line. … P Daniel Whelan averaged 56.8 yards on his five attempts, with a net average of 51.6 that was the best by any Packer with at least four punts since at least 1976. The 56.8 gross average was the second best in team history for someone with at least four punts. Roy McKay averaged 61.6 yards on five punts against the Chicago Cardinals on Oct. 28, 1945. Whelan also did a remarkable job fielding a low snap and getting the hold down properly for McManus' game-winning field goal. … LB Eric Wilson had two sacks and a career-high four tackles for loss. … WR Romeo Doubs had eight catches for 94 yards. Doubs had two receptions on the drive that led to the winning field goal.