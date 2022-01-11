Two more metro area school districts are moving to distance learning after outbreaks of COVID-19 that have led to high numbers of student absences and staffing shortages.

Prior Lake-Savage and Osseo will move students to distance learning this week.

Junior high and high school students in Osseo will begin taking classes at home starting Tuesday with elementary school students making the change starting Wednesday.

The district made the decision Monday due to schools reporting a high number of student and teacher absences.

"With schools having as high as 25% of their staff members out, it is not possible to sustain ordinary, in-person operations for the short term," the district serving about 21,500 students all or parts of Osseo, Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove and Plymouth said in a statement. "Our district runs a serious risk of basic services and student needs not being met in an in-person model."

"This news is understandably challenging for families and not one our district was hoping to make," the statement continued.

In Prior Lake, the district said between Jan. 3 and Monday 10, 632 students have been reported absent due to a positive COVID-19 test or are in quarantine due to direct exposure to COVID-19 in their household. More than 12% of district staff was out sick Monday.

"Staffing shortages continue to present significant challenges to the day-to-day operations of our schools," a letter sent to families said. The absences have "left us with operational challenges we cannot overcome at this time."

Students will learn at home from Thursday through Jan. 18. Athletics, activities and events will continue as scheduled, superintendent Teri Staloch said in the letter.

The two districts join others moving to remote learning On Monday, Fridley shifted students to "blended learning," citing a "a considerable increase in COVID cases" affecting the district's ability to staff schools and provide transportation.

In Robbinsdale, students at Sandburg Middle School and Armstrong High School were shifted to distance learning until Jan. 17.