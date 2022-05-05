DULUTH — The grassroots organization behind an effort to recall the mayor of Two Harbors pulled its petition on Wednesday night after several members, in addition to city officials, were named in a lawsuit filed by the chair of the Lake County Republicans.

Timothy Jezierski and two anonymous residents referred to as Jane and John Doe challenged Resign or Recall's claims that the signatures on the petition would not be made public. The suit, filed April 29, also names the City of Two Harbors, the city clerk, city council and interim city administrator in addition to Todd Ronning and a handful of other organizers with Resign or Recall.

The petition was withdrawn to protect members of the community who were concerned about Swanson seeing their names on the petition, according to a letter written by Cynthia Kosiak, attorney for the petitioners.

"We believe the community should be allowed to reconsider their decision to sign, with full knowledge that Mayor Swanson has requested a copy of the current recall petition," she write.

A Zoom hearing in Lake County District Court calling for a temporary restraining order fo stopping action on the petition was cut short on Thursday morning. With the paperwork and signatures withdrawn, there was no controversy before the court, Judge Dale Harris said.

"There will be no governmental action taken on it," he said. "There's nothing for me to rule on."

Resign or Recall delivered more than 100 pages of documents to the Two Harbors city clerk last week. The group set out to collect signatures from at least 20% of the city's registered voters — the amount needed to initiate a recall election in the North Shore town of about 3,600. Before the verification process, interim city administrator Joel Dhein counted 970.

"It is exciting on one hand," said Todd Ronning, an original member of the Resign or Recall said at the time. "It's also regrettable. This isn't something anyone wants to do."

Ronning did not immediately return a phone call after Thursday's hearing.

Jezierski, though not a Two Harbors resident, is a Swanson supporter. He filed the lawsuit as a self-described advocate for election integrity.

"I'm very happy to see that it was withdrawn," he said, but he wants the information that was originally filed to be made public. "Once it was filed, it didn't disappear. You can't take put the genie back in the bottle."

Chris Swanson, in his second term as mayor, has frustrated some residents with the overlap between his personal business and his political position. City Attorney Tim Costley recently returned an opinion that the mayor's online dealings, including his recently shuttered Twitter account, violate city policy and have been used for his personal gain.