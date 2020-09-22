The number of NCAA men’s gymnastics programs has been declining for years, with three more schools — the Gophers, Iowa and William & Mary — announcing they will drop the sport after this season. The 12 remaining programs:
Big Ten: Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State
Mountain Pacific Sports Federation: Air Force, California, Oklahoma, Stanford
Eastern College Athletic Conference: Army, Navy, Springfield College
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
LEADING OFF: Glasnow, Rays try to win AL East, Bieber ready
A look at what's happening around the majors today:RAYS THE BANNERRays right-hander Tyler Glasnow (4-1, 4.21 ERA) gets his final tuneup for the postseason when…
Wolves
Full circle: Haslem credits Crowder's dad for NBA career
It didn't take Jae Crowder very long after joining the Miami Heat to figure out who the veteran leader of the team was.
Vikings
Patrick Mahomes shows off his scrambling ability
Patrick Mahomes showed he's nearly as dangerous with his legs as he is with his arm.The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback displayed his scrambling ability…
Wild
Stanley Cup Faceoff: Stars, Lightning showing value of draws
When Ron Francis knew something was working on faceoffs, he would experiment and not use his best moves right away.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.