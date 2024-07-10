A pair of well-worn Washington County bike trails will be refreshed by this fall as county public works crews address some of the worst-condition routes. The trail along Highway 12 between Stillwater and Mahtomedi and the trail along Highway 5 north of Highway 36 were identified in a study last year as having the worst pavement in the county, said Washington County public works engineer Mike Kline.

The Highway 5 trail will be redone between Highway 36 and Autumn Way, south of Lily Lake Elementary. The Highway 12 trail will see fresh pavement between Keats Avenue and Hilton Trail. The Highway 12 route is one of the oldest bike trails in the county, dating back to at least the mid-1980s. The work should be done by the time schools reopen this fall, Kline said.

The Highway 12 bike trail improvements come as part of a larger safety project due to wrap up this year. That work has been ongoing for several years on the heavily trafficked route, which sees some 9,900 vehicles daily, according to the county.



