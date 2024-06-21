Officials on Friday identified the 13-year-old boy who died this week while housed in a care facility in Willmar that is licensed by the state Department of Corrections.

Edison Hah was found dead Monday at Prairie Lakes Youth Programs in the 1800 block of NE. Civic Center Drive, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office said.

Hah was declared dead at the scene, despite emergency care by facility staff, law enforcement and medical personnel, police said.

"The cause and manner of death are pending investigation," the examiner's office said in a statement. Police on Monday said there were no signs of trauma or violent death.

Because the death occurred in a state-licensed facility, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is leading the investigation. BCA spokeswoman Jen Longaecker on Thursday offered no additional details.

Prairie Lakes operates as a residential facility under licensing by the state Department of Corrections. It offers clients individual services as well as assistance to families with youth who have committed crimes or are coping with other challenges. It's licensed to house 17 clients ages 10-21.