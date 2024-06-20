A 13-year-old boy died this week while residing at a juvenile care facility in west-central Minnesota that is licensed by state corrections officials, police said.

Willmar police and emergency medical responders were alerted at about 7:50 a.m. Monday to the teenager being unresponsive at Prairie Lakes Youth Programs in the 1800 block of NE. Civic Center Drive, police said.

Facility staff, law enforcement and medical personnel provided emergency attention to the boy, but he was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Because the death occurred in a state-licensed facility, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is leading the investigation.

While the BCA has yet to say anything about the death, police said in a statement that "at this time, there is no indication of any trauma or violent death."

Autopsy results are pending. The boy's identity has yet to be released.

Prairie Lakes operates as a residential facility under licensing by the state Department of Corrections. It offers clients various individual services as well as assistance to families with troubled youth. It's licensed to house 17 clients ranging in age from 10 to 21.