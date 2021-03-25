The University of Minnesota said on Thursday that it will not allow fans from the general public at any remaining winter or spring sporting events, despite the Big Ten announcing that member universities could follow state and CDC guidelines for attendance moving forward.

The U did leave open the possibility of hosting fans at a spring football game.

The Gophers athletic department said in a statement, "Due to recommended physical distancing guidelines and limited available seating capacity at our venues, Athletics will continue to prioritize admission to spectators who are guests of our student athletes and coaches during the current winter and spring seasons."

The home schedule over the next two months includes the women's soccer season finale on April 1; a volleyball series against Iowa on April 2-3; men's and women's tennis matches; 12 baseball and 16 softball games; the Minnesota Invitational for men's and women's track on April 30 and May 1; and the biggest event on campus, the 2021 NCAA men's gymnastics championship at Maturi Pavilion from April 16-17.

The university did hold out hope that fans could return to TCF Bank Stadium for the spring football game, if one is held.

Spring practice started for the Gophers football team on Monday.

"In the event that Minnesota holds a spring football game, Athletics will follow all state guidelines and work closely with campus with the intent of having fans present," the university said.

The 2020 spring game, which was scheduled for April 4, was canceled due to COVID-19, and no fans were allowed at TCF Bank Stadium for the Big Ten football season, when the Gophers finished 3-4.