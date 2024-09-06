No debate: The stakes are high in Tuesday’s Trump-Harris matchup

Those headlines often emerge from well-rehearsed punchlines that become the shorthand of long campaigns. Shorthand like Ronald Reagan’s exasperated “There you go again” retort to Jimmy Carter’s charges in 1980. Or Reagan’s response four years later, after a shaky first-debate performance in his race against Walter Mondale. Anticipating the inevitable inquiry about his acuity, Reagan, with the timing of the Hollywood actor he had been, said in the second debate that “I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience.”