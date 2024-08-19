No big storms anytime soon, but highs in the 90s return Sunday

Boss, we’re going to need a bigger supercomputer! I’m not alone in my creeping sense of meteorological paranoia. Twentieth century weather models are having trouble keeping up with 21st century, climate-fueled weather extremes.
Temperatures stay comfortable into Friday.
Exhibit A: catastrophic rains in the suburbs of New York City on Sunday, with possible 1,000-year floods for parts of Connecticut and Long Island. Weather models predicted a few inches of rain. Up to 16 inches fell. Forecasters were caught with their Dopplers down.
Flood or flames? Out west 62 large, active wildfires have burned 2.2 million acres of forestland from Montana to Arizona. That’s why the sky is murky, hazy and smelly. We live downwind. It’s one more reason why home and auto insurance premiums are spiking. More reports of damaging floods and hail.
No big storms here anytime soon. It stays comfortable into Friday, but 90s return by Sunday.
By the way, a 3- to 3.5-degree rise in temperature means 10% to 14% more water vapor overhead. Increasingly, when it rains, it pours.
Highs in the 90s could last into middle of next week.